Tracy Carol Busbee Connelly
Brandon - Tracy's large family and many friends grieve her death on October 4, 2019, but they celebrate her meaningful life and her triumphant entrance into heaven. Her earthly life ended peacefully at the Baptist Hospital in Jackson with her husband at her side. Through her last moments, Tracy held her grandmother Busbee's Bible.
On June 30, 1972, in Jackson, Mississippi, Tracy Carol Busbee Connelly was born the only child of Rush and Judy Butler Busbee. She graduated in 1991 from Northwest Rankin High School, where she was an honor student and drum major of the band.
At Mississippi State University she earned the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) Degree at the MSU's College of Veterinary Medicine in 1998. Tracy and John David Connelly were married at Pine Lake Baptist Church in November 1997.
For many years, Tracy practiced veterinary medicine in Mobile, Jackson, and Flowood. She specialized in surgery and received wide spread recognition for her sincere love for animals and their owners. The mother of two sons with autism, Tracy became an advocate for special needs children, speaking in various forums, including public radio, television, and the Rankin County Board of Education. She and others mothers formed "Auti Moms," a group to call more attention to autism.
Tracy leaves her husband, her two sons, Aidan Rush (17) and Myles David (13), her parents, her parents-in-law, David and Alice Connelly, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
On Monday morning, October 7, a family graveside service will be held at Lakeland Place Garden Park Cemetery. The Service of Celebration for Tracy's life will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of First Baptist Church of Jackson, where Tracy and her family are members. Visitation will follow the service. The Reverends Walter N. (Chip) Stevens and Tom Washburn will be officiating. The pallbearers will include Tracy's close friend Stephen Moret and cousins Joel Baldwin, Brad Busbee, Mark Busbee, Kent Busbee, Jr., Michael Busbee, and Robert Butler.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Jackson to fund ministries for special needs children or Joni and Friends of Mississippi.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019