Tracy Riddell Till
Pelahatchie, MS - Tracy Riddell Till, 52, passed away Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 at his home in Pelahatchie, MS. Visitation will be held on Sun. Sept. 15, 2019 from 2pm-2:45pm at Antioch Baptist Church 2350 Hwy. 43 South Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 3pm on Sun. Sept. 15, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling the arrangements.
Tracy was born on May 29, 1967 in Jackson, MS and was currently a resident of Pelahatchie, MS where he graduated from East Rankin Academy. He worked as a copier service technician. Tracy loved music and enjoyed singing, and he also loved living in the country.
He is survived by his parents, R.L. and Elna Inez Till; brother, Ronald "Ronny" Phillip Till (Carolyn); three sisters, Karen Till Deer (Henry), Kathryn Till Haney (Jim) and Sherry Till Alford (John) and a son, Chase Till.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019