Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
2350 Hwy. 43 South
Brandon, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Antioch Baptist Church
2350 Hwy. 43 South
Brandon, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Till
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy Riddell Till


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy Riddell Till Obituary
Tracy Riddell Till

Pelahatchie, MS - Tracy Riddell Till, 52, passed away Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019 at his home in Pelahatchie, MS. Visitation will be held on Sun. Sept. 15, 2019 from 2pm-2:45pm at Antioch Baptist Church 2350 Hwy. 43 South Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 3pm on Sun. Sept. 15, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling the arrangements.

Tracy was born on May 29, 1967 in Jackson, MS and was currently a resident of Pelahatchie, MS where he graduated from East Rankin Academy. He worked as a copier service technician. Tracy loved music and enjoyed singing, and he also loved living in the country.

He is survived by his parents, R.L. and Elna Inez Till; brother, Ronald "Ronny" Phillip Till (Carolyn); three sisters, Karen Till Deer (Henry), Kathryn Till Haney (Jim) and Sherry Till Alford (John) and a son, Chase Till.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now