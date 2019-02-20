|
|
Travis L. Geiger
Clinton - Travis Lavon Geiger, 78, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 20 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Olin C. and Florence Geiger and wife, Jane Terrell Geiger.
Mr. Geiger is survived by his wife, Sandra Keeler Geiger; children, Travis Anthony Geiger, Jana Renee Geiger, Konnie K. Victory, Cynthia K. Mercer, Laura K. Bailey, and Melinda K. Sarullo; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for extended obit and online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 20, 2019