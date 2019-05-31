|
Trilby Sheffield McCoy
Pearl - Trilby Sheffield McCoy, 86, of Pearl, and formerly of Moorhead, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.
Trilby was born July 10, 1932 in Moorhead to Nathan and Emma Timbs Sheffield. She worked for Ludlow Manufacturing and Lewis Grocer Company. Trilby was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved playing with her grandchildren. Trilby also dearly loved her brothers and sisters. She was the Troop Leader for her son's Cub Scout troop for many years. Trilby enjoyed shopping and going out to eat, especially at Peasoups. She always enjoyed eating steak and always had her chocolate candy. Trilby was a faithful member of Moorhead Baptist Church. While her health permitted, she loved going to church and bible study.
She was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Robert Neil Sheffield, Mack Lynn Sheffield, and Ed Wayne Sheffield; sisters, Penny Halligan, Laura Mae Ferguson, and Helen Vontice Nicholson.
Trilby is survived by her husband of 59 years, Waymond McCoy of Pearl; son, David McCoy and his wife Susan of Brandon; two brothers, Clyde Allen Sheffield and his wife Francis of Burlison, Tennessee, and Jimmy Sheffield of Indianola; two sisters, June Nicholson of Greenville, and Brenda Lassett and her husband Alton of Indianola; two grandchildren, Mandy Baker and her husband Donald of Flowood, and Mitch McCoy and his wife Mallory of Clinton; and six great-grandchildren, Daphney Baker, Britt Baker, Maggie McCoy Baker, Annie McCoy, Rhodes McCoy, and Elliot McCoy.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Moorhead Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Moorhead Cemetery. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhome.net
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 31, 2019