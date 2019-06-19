|
Troy Nickelson
Brandon - Troy Daniel Nickelson, 92, of Brandon, Mississippi passed into eternal life on June 15, 2019 at the MS State Veterans Home in Jackson, Mississippi.
Troy was born in Wayne County, Mississippi to Columbus and Lillie Nickelson. At age 18, Troy enlisted in the Navy where he served his country in WW II until his ship, the LST808, was lost due to enemy action off the coast of Iwo Jima. After the war, he returned to Mississippi to finish his education at the University of Southern Mississippi where he met and married his one true love, Jonnie L. Thornton. They were married for 50 years until her death in 2001. In those 50 years, Troy worked for Nabisco for 37 years until retirement, and then went to work for Goodwill Industries for 35 years. Troy was an active member of the Exchange Club of MS for many years, as well as an active member of the Woodland Hills Baptist Church for over 50 years.
Troy never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He enjoyed people, gardening, and his church family.
Troy is survived by his daughter, Angie and her husband Phil Cook; his grandson, Ben Crystal; and his sister, Jane Prescott.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, Mississippi with funeral services beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Parkway Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the MS State Veterans Home.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 19, 2019