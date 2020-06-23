Troy Welch Sr.
Terry - Troy Welch Sr., 82, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home in Terry. Visitation will be at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24 and again Thursday, June 25 from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mendenhall City Cemetery.
Mr. Welch was born to R.J. Welch and Mirian Boggan Welch on October 05, 1937 in Simpson County, MS. However, when he lost his biological mother at only fifteen months old, he found a loving step-mother in Edna Welch, who raised him. Along with serving his country as a member of the National Guard, Mr. Welch also owned and operated the Welch Door Company and the Wynndale Steak House.
Troy was a mathematical genius and a great craftsman—he could fix anything and was a master carpenter. He loved horses, particularly Tennessee Walkers. In his spare time, he also enjoyed golfing, gardening, and spending time with his family, especially hunting and fishing with his kids and grandkids.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Welch; nephew, Zack Welch; and daughter, Renee Morgan. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Ellen Welch; sons, Nathan (Riki Lin) Welch Jr. of Olive Branch, Berry (Cindy) Welch of Knoxville, TN, and Scott (Deanne) Welch Sr. of Byram; daughter, Melissa (Matt) Allen of Hattiesburg; brothers, Edward (Rita) Welch, Tommy (Kay) Welch, and Mickey (Rhonda) Welch, all of Braxton; nine grandchildren: Melissa (Matt) Allen, Gregory (Jamie) Welch Jr., Jessica (Cameron) Hutchins, Hunter (Haley) Welch, Conner Welch, Bobby (Jessica) Welch, Troy Nathaniel Welch III, Danielle (Jacob) Latocha, Alex Welch, and Morgan Brittany Welch; and eight great-grandchildren: Breelynn Welch, Holland Wilkes, Jasmine Welch, Adam Welch, BrookLynn Powell, Kamdyn Jackson, and Miller and Brennyn Hutchins.
