Troye Mims, Sr.
Grenada - Troye Lloyd Mims, Sr. lived a long and meaningful life of 92 years. He and his identical twin, Loye Luther Mims, were born on March 23,1927 in Carroll County to Lloyd Luther Mims and Jimmie Dee Taylor Mims. He died peacefully in his home on February 19, 2020 after a fall that resulted in a broken hip in March of 2019. He was preceded in death by his three brothers, Loye Luther Mims, Gerald Crawford Mims, and Jimmy Washington Mims. He is survived by one brother, Marvin Taylor Mims of Holcomb, Ms.
He and his brothers grew up on the Mims Farm in Valley Hill, and they all graduated from J. Z. George High School and The University of Mississippi. Troye often spoke of going with his father and brothers hunting and fishing, but his fondest memories were bird hunting with his brothers. "We killed enough birds to feed the family and traded the rest for more shells," he would say. "We might not have had much, but we always had good bird dogs." Troye was a veteran of the Korean War and was stationed in Germany during the War.
Happily married for 52 years, Josephine Cunningham Mims preceded him in death. He worked in the cotton industry for many years, working for Staplcotn in Greenwood, Mississippi during the 1960's and 1970's. Also, during those years, he and his twin owned Jitney Juniors and Snack-A-Minutes in many small towns in North Mississippi. Together Troye and Josie created a loving home and a strong work ethic as they balanced home life and work life. His biggest hobby was Ole Miss football, and he exuberantly supported the program. Sunday School teacher and Deacon in the church were two other activities that he held dear, and if you wanted to argue holy scripture, he was ready with chapter and verse.
During his retirement, he and his friends enjoyed their Coffee Club at the Biscuit Pit. You could find him any morning (except Sunday) talking and laughing with his friends there. He was fed and catered to by Shirley Ward, Verdie Roseman, Angie Bennett, and John May for many years. They arranged his 90th birthday for friends and family at the Biscuit Pit because he was so comfortable at "the store". Our heartfelt thanks go to these and so many others who cared for him through the years. We especially thank Dr. Joseph Messina, Jr. for his care. Also, we would like to thank the sitters that stayed with him in the last year of his life.
He is survived by three children, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren. Children and spouses are Devere and Lawana McLennan of Ridgeland, Ms, Troye Jr. and Jo Lynn Mims of Grenada, Ms, and Brent Mims of Grenada, Ms. Grandchildren and spouses are Milly and Hamilton Cort of Charlotte, NC, Kelly and Josh Guyton of Madison, Ms, Mims and Kelsey McLennan of Hattiesburg, Ms, Amanda and Alex Johnson of Memphis, Tn, Emily and Matt McCrory of Oxford, Ms, Troye III and Chelsea Mims of Clarksdale, Ms, Nikki and Taylor Mims, Joanna and Blaine Owens, Sarah Mims and Katie Mims from Grenada, Ms. Great Grandchildren are Ally, Henry, and Reynolds Cort, James, Dowling and Demi Guyton, Josie Johnson, Charlotte and Millie McCrory, Mason and Mila Mims, Kamryn, Vera Jane and Brett Owens.
We were so blessed by the life that our father led. "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in the heavenly realms with every spiritual blessing in Christ." Ephesians 1:3
The Funeral Service will be held at McKibben & Guinn Funeral Home at 4817 Commerce in Grenada, MS on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The visitation will be held at 1:00 PM and the service will follow at 2:30 PM. Interment will follow in the Bethel Cemetery in the Oxberry Community. Memorials can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, Grenada, MS.
