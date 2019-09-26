Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Truman Ables Obituary
Carthage - Truman Ables, 73, of Carthage, Mississippi, passed away at home on September 8, 2019. He was born in Kosciusko, Attala County, Mississippi on February 28th, 1946, to Joe and Juanita Ables. He was a Vietnam veteran who lived most of his life in Mississippi where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and working on small engines. He is survived by a sister Vicky Sullivan, children, Sophia Goss, Christina and Mike Harris, Britt Ables and stepson Earnest Eugene "Bo" and Wanda Hardy. Grand children, Heather Parish, Peyton and Kristina Readman, Dylan Goss, Justin, Gavin and Jaxon Harris. Great grandchildren Carson Parish and Owen Readman. At Truman's request, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 26, 2019
