Tyler Clement
1998 - 2020
Tyler Clement

Madison - Tyler Grady Clement, age 22, passed away on July 14, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1998 and is a native of Crystal Springs, Mississippi. Tyler was employed by Sullivan Clement Insurance Agency and loved music, playing both acoustic and electric guitar for personal enjoyment.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Denise Sullivan Clement of Madison; father, Jarald Scott Clement of Madison; brother, Zachary Heath Clement of Byram and maternal grandmother, Jean B. Sullivan of Gluckstadt.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Clark Sullivan, paternal grandfather, Clem R. Clement and paternal grandmother, Marie Reynolds Clement.

Visitation will be Monday August 3, 2020 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home from 1:30 am until 2:45 pm. A graveside service celebrating his life will follow at 3:00pm in Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the charity of your choice.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
01:30 - 02:45 PM
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
AUG
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Natchez Trace Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
