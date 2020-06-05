Ute Hildegard Belmont



Ute Hildegard Belmont (79) of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Ute is survived by husband Richard, sons Alex and Chris, and grandchildren, Kennedy, Miles, and Hunter. Ute devoted many years working in child care at Broadmoor Baptist Church, where she and her children attended. Ute later moved to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida where she retired. Ute was laid to rest at Jacksonville National Cemetery on May 26 under the arrangements of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Beaches Chapel.









