Valerie Lee Cox
Hattiesburg - Valerie Lee Bobbitt Cox, 79, of Hattiesburg, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Moore Funeral Home in Hattiesburg with services immediately following at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Allen, Paul Giles, Will Spann, Joseph Cox, Juan Rivero, and Jacob Montoya.
Valerie was born in Jackson, LA, and as a young woman was raised in Memphis, TN. She attended Humes High School. She was married and had 3 children while living in Memphis. Moving to Jackson, MS in the late 60's where she was employed for many years by the General Electric Lamp Plant.
After retiring she eventually moved to Hattiesburg, MS where she lived for the remainder of her life. Valerie was of the Catholic faith. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was involved in the social functions of the Timberton Property Owner's Association with many friends in the Timberton community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Isola Bobbitt.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin J. Cox, Jr. of Hattiesburg; one son, Edwin J. Cox, III (Joyce) of Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Leigh Ann Cox and Nina Gay Cox Allen (Jeff), both of Hattiesburg; one sister, Beverly "Pug" Bobbitt Rutherford (Rusty) of Fayetteville, AR; one brother, Charles Arthur Bobbitt (LaDonna) of Peora, IL; four grandchildren, Dr. Kimberly Cox Fremin (Keith) of New Orleans, LA, Matthew Stephen Cox of Atlanta, GA, Joseph Edwin Cox (Juan) of Atlanta, GA, and Jacob Montoya of San Diego, CA; two great grandchildren, Adalynn Fremin and Dominic Fremin; and her beloved pet, Brutus.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019