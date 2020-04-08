|
|
Valorie Jane Heslep
Jane Heslep, 63, passed away on April 7, 2020, at Indywood Estates. She was born to David and LaVerne Reynolds Heslep on April 26, 1956, in Ruleville, MS. Growing up, Jane was an avid swimmer and pottery maker. She also loved music, singing and dancing. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cleveland where she attended Sunday School each week with the Sunshine Class. Jane was a long time-volunteer at the Helping Hands food pantry. She was also recognized as the Bolivar Medical Center Auxiliary Volunteer of the Year in 2009. She was a participant in the Sunny Seniors Alzheimer's Respite Group in Cleveland for a number of years.
To know Jane was to know that she loved celebrating her birthday, for the entire month. She enjoyed spending the month of April with family and friends, complete with luncheons, dinner parties and lots of chocolate cake. To complete her birthday celebrations, for more than 30 years, Jane cherished an annual birthday trip in the United States, Mexico or the Caribbean with her favorite, number 1 cousin, Leslyn.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her older sister Mandy Heslep-Whitten and younger brother, Robert and his wife, Debbie; nephew Michael Whitten (Vickie), niece Manda LaCaze, great niece Molly Jane LaCaze, as well as a host of cousins.
A private graveside service will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Cleveland at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Cleveland (POB 130, Cleveland, MS 38732) or Sunny Seniors Alzheimer's Group (107 S. Victoria, Cleveland, MS 38732).
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020