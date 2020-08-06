VanLee Williamson

Van Lee Williamson



Brandon - Van Lee Williamson was born at Woman's Hospital in Flowood, MS on August 1, 2020 and had already entered the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was the cherished third child of Lee and Chelsey Williamson, and little brother to Waverly and Vail. His parents are grateful for the brief moment they were given with him and cling to God's promise of one day being reunited in Heaven.



In addition to his parents and siblings, Van is survived by: his grandparents, David and Polly Williamson, and Brian and Aryne Jordan; great-grandparents, Bill and Eleanor Hall, and Roy Thorton; aunts and uncles, Clay and Amanda Foster, Riley and Lindsay Kurtts, and Julianne Jordan; cousins, Sawyer Powell and Gates Foster; as well as countless family members and friends who will hold Van's memory in their hearts forever.



A private service will be held for family on Friday, August 7th at Parkway Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeland, MS. Donations made in lieu of flowers will be used to honor Van and can be sent to the American Diabetes Association.









