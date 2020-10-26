1/
Veda Peoples Morgan
1948 - 2020
Brandon, MS - Veda Peoples Morgan, 72, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson. Funeral services are 2 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with visitation starting at 12 Noon. Graveside services will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Veda was a member of First Baptist Church of Brandon, MS. She enjoyed spending time and entertaining her family and friends, traveling, shopping and listening to Southern Gospel Music. Veda was a former Miss Pearl at the age of 18. She later went on to cosmetology school to become a beautician.

Survivors include her son, Chris Schooler (Sharron); daughter, Irene Morgan; brothers, Ronnie Peoples and Gary Peoples; grandchildren, Ashley Smith (Dylan), Sarah Hicks (Allen), Thomas Schooler, Julia Dunn and Victoria Dunn; great grandchildren, Kobe Smith, Walker Smith, Alistair Adams, and Zain Hicks. She is also survived by her long-time companion, Sally, her wire-haired fox terrier.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blair Batson Children's Hospital.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
