Veda Peoples Morgan
Brandon, MS - Veda Peoples Morgan, 72, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson. Funeral services are 2 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS, with visitation starting at 12 Noon. Graveside services will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.
Veda was a member of First Baptist Church of Brandon, MS. She enjoyed spending time and entertaining her family and friends, traveling, shopping and listening to Southern Gospel Music. Veda was a former Miss Pearl at the age of 18. She later went on to cosmetology school to become a beautician.
Survivors include her son, Chris Schooler (Sharron); daughter, Irene Morgan; brothers, Ronnie Peoples and Gary Peoples; grandchildren, Ashley Smith (Dylan), Sarah Hicks (Allen), Thomas Schooler, Julia Dunn and Victoria Dunn; great grandchildren, Kobe Smith, Walker Smith, Alistair Adams, and Zain Hicks. She is also survived by her long-time companion, Sally, her wire-haired fox terrier.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blair Batson Children's Hospital.
