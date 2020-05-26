Velma Dell Tadlock
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Velma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velma Dell Tadlock

Pearl - Velma Dell Tadlock, 89, was called to heaven on May 23rd, 2020 at Merit Health Hospital in Flowood, MS.

Velma was born on January 15th, 1931 in Jackson, MS. She graduated from St. Joe High School and retired from Allstate Insurance after 35 years. She was married to Herschel L. Tadlock for 43 years until his death. She was a prominent member of Pearl United Methodist Church, in Pearl, MS. She loved spending time with her family and church friends.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Barbara Sue Jones, and Sandra Jean Tadlock, 2 granddaughters, Angela Ward (Michael) and Abby Jones, great grandchildren Madison and Mason Ward, sister-in-law, Joyce Tillman, brother-in-law, W.C. Tadlock and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Evon B. Tillman and Velma Crawford Tillman, her brothers Johnnie, Ray "Bo", and Mickey Tillman.

Due to COVID-19 a private service was held on Tues. May 26th. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pearl United Methodist Church, 226 S Pearson Rd, Pearl, MS 39208 or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved