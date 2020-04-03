|
|
Velma Lois Furman Thomas
Jackson - Velma Lois Thomas departed this life and entered into Heaven on March 13, 2020 with her husband, Joe and their cherished puppy, Daisy May at her side. A graveside service was held on Monday, March 16 at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Lois was born on September 04, 1943 in Jackson, MS. She grew up in West Jackson and attended Hardy Jr. High school and graduated from Jackson Central High School in 1961. She married her husband, Jerry (Joe) Thomas on September 08, 1961 and began their lives together. After the birth of their third son, Lois and Joe went about the task of raising the boys--she was a Cub Scout den mother and she and Joe carried pickup truck loads of kids to and from baseball and football practice and ball games. After the boys were grown, she opened her first little "junk" store, which finally became Grannie's Attic in Clinton, MS. She had a natural love for antiques and just "old" and rare things that could be found in many people's storage rooms and attics. In 1996, after Joe had taken an early retirement, they purchased a 1934 Ford five window coupe and travelled across America several times, attending National Street Rod events as far away as Bakersfield, CA. Lois' health began to fail when diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011. She fought the disease diligently for nine years. Lois and Joe attended Lakeshore Congregational Church in Byram, MS where they worshipped God and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and were prayed for and cared for by these wonderful people of God. Lois leaves behind her husband, Joe, of 58 years and three sons, Donald (Carol), Steven (Deanne), and Jerry II. Just days before her death, Lois was asked if she was saved by her Pastor Bro. Jay Frazier. She quickly responded "you better believe it!"
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020