Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Florence City Cemetery
Velma Lusk Obituary
Velma Lusk

Florence - Mrs. Velma Lusk, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Florence, MS where she has resided for over 15 years. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 10th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Home Bound Ministry at First Baptist Church of Florence, P.O. Box 97 Florence, MS 39073.

For full obituary and online guestbook, please visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
