Velma Lusk
Florence - Mrs. Velma Lusk, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Briar Hill Nursing Home in Florence, MS where she has resided for over 15 years. The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 10th from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. A Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Florence City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Home Bound Ministry at First Baptist Church of Florence, P.O. Box 97 Florence, MS 39073.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019