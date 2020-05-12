Velma McCoy
Terry - Velma McCoy, 103, a former resident of Terry, Mississippi, entered her eternal heavenly home May 10, 2020, at her son's home in Salem, Oregon. Velma was born in 1917 to Albert and Mabel (Milligan) Nicholson in Terry, where she lived the first 100 years of her life. After a fall at home resulted in hip replacement surgery, Velma moved in with her son to rehab and successfully learned to walk again. This was only one example of the strong will, determination, and grace with which she faced challenges in her life.
Velma was a graduate of Terry High School, Hinds Junior College, and Draughon's Business College. Her career started with First Federal Savings, Jackson, where she was part of the team that processed the first GI Loan in the state of Mississippi. In 1947 Velma married the love of her life, L.E. McCoy, and they shared 64 years together before his passing in 2012. After having children, Velma started a second career with the US Postal Service, working the front counter at the Terry PO. She enjoyed this job because she was able to see and talk with many of the townsfolk during the day. A long-time member of First Baptist Church, Terry, she taught children's Sunday School classes for many years.
Velma loved gardening, cooking, keeping current on news and fashion, and family gatherings. She cherished her family, friends, and church. Spending time with those she loved was always a priority. She loved children and adored her nieces and nephews, her great-nieces and nephews, and her great-great nieces and nephews. They brought so much joy and love into her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Jewel McCoy and Dorothy Osborn; a brother, Vernon; and her daughter, Brenda Carole. She is survived by her son, Al (Ron).
In order to keep our friends safe and healthy during this pandemic, a private family burial will be held. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to FBC, Terry; The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation; or a charity of your choice.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 12 to May 15, 2020.