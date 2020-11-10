1/1
Vera Beatrice Smith Farr
1926 - 2020
Vera Beatrice Smith Farr

Brandon - Vera Beatrice Smith Farr, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, November 13 from 11:00 to 12:00 noon with the funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mrs. Farr was born on August 12, 1926 in Simpson County, MS. She was a long-time, faithful member of Clinton Church of Christ. She loved her family and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Farr, Jr; parents, Lavell and Bessie Nichols Smith; son, Tommy D. Farr; brothers, Jimmy Smith, James Smith, and Dean Smith.

Mrs. Farr is survived by her daughters, Janie Farlee and Deloris Skinner-Burch (Jimmy); grandchildren, David Capton, Jr. (Monica), Christi Brantley (Mitch), Sharelle Shoemaker and Andrea Floyd; 10 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
6019222123
