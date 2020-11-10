Vera Beatrice Smith Farr
Brandon - Vera Beatrice Smith Farr, 94, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Visitation will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home on Friday, November 13 from 11:00 to 12:00 noon with the funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Farr was born on August 12, 1926 in Simpson County, MS. She was a long-time, faithful member of Clinton Church of Christ. She loved her family and cooking.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Farr, Jr; parents, Lavell and Bessie Nichols Smith; son, Tommy D. Farr; brothers, Jimmy Smith, James Smith, and Dean Smith.
Mrs. Farr is survived by her daughters, Janie Farlee and Deloris Skinner-Burch (Jimmy); grandchildren, David Capton, Jr. (Monica), Christi Brantley (Mitch), Sharelle Shoemaker and Andrea Floyd; 10 great grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
