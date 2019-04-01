|
Verbon "Weldon" Poole
Ridgeland - Verbon "Weldon" Poole, 96, died peacefully on March 30, 2019 surrounded by family.
Weldon was born on October 10, 1922 in the Singleton community of Leake County, MS. He worked on the family farm until November, 1942, when he was called into military service. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and received three battle stars. Shortly after being discharged from the military, Weldon met Waudez Johnston, the love of his life and soulmate for 72 years. They were married on June 1, 1947, and eventually moved to the Broadmoor subdivision of Northeast Jackson where they raised five children. He had a successful 42-year career as a sales agent for the Life Insurance Company of Georgia.
Weldon loved being with his family and spending time with his five grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent many mornings and evenings in a deer stand waiting for that perfect buck.
Above all else, Weldon loved his Heavenly Father. He was a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church and was among the early organizers of that church who, in the early years, met for worship services at Mr. Tom Stribling's Broadmoor grocery store.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, Verbon H., and Beulah Poole, a sister, Eloise Troutman, and his two brothers, Mickey and Theron. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Ronnie (Sharron), Kim (Penney), and Kevin; daughters Lu Poole and Jane Poole; grandsons Jace Poole, Joah Poole and Logan Poole; granddaughters Candice Poole and Nicole Poole; and great grandsons, Brady and Gavin Prentiss; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS. A graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery immediately following visitation.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019