Vern Warren HickmanCrystal Springs - Vern Warren Hickman, 85, passed away August 3, 2020 at Pine Crest Guest Home. Visitation will be 2pm-3pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Service will be 3pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.Mr. Hickman was a lifelong resident of Crystal Springs. He graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1953. He was plant manager at Kuhlman Electric in Crystal Springs and retired after 47 years. Mr. Hickman was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. He was an avid Ole Miss fan, loved fishing and he had a garden up until he became disabled.He is survived by his son, Terry Hickman; daughter, Jana Spell; grandchildren, Haleigh Hickman, Caseigh Hickman, Tiffany Spell and Trey Spell; and great grandson, Hunter Ray Walls.