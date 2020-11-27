Or Copy this URL to Share

Vernice Lomax Parker Lawrence



Vernice Lomax Parker Lawrence passed on November 14th, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs. Lawrence was a long time resident and home owner in Jackson. She was an active member of her community and church - often participating in many events around Jackson.



Mrs. Lawrence's services will be Friday, December 4th, 2020 @4:00pm-5:00pm viewing at Peoples Undertaking in Canton, Ms and Funeral Services Saturday December 5th, 2020 @11:00am @Pleasant Gift Cemetery also in Canton.









