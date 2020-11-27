1/1
Vernice Lomax Parker Lawrence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernice Lomax Parker Lawrence

Vernice Lomax Parker Lawrence passed on November 14th, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mrs. Lawrence was a long time resident and home owner in Jackson. She was an active member of her community and church - often participating in many events around Jackson.

Mrs. Lawrence's services will be Friday, December 4th, 2020 @4:00pm-5:00pm viewing at Peoples Undertaking in Canton, Ms and Funeral Services Saturday December 5th, 2020 @11:00am @Pleasant Gift Cemetery also in Canton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Clarion Ledger

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved