Vernon Martin
Raymond - Vernon Alston Martin 72, of Raymond went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Vernon was born August 25, 1947 in Jackson, Mississippi. He retired from the Jackson Police Department after 25 years of service and worked with the Hinds County Sheriff's Department until his recent illness. Vernon had a total of 46 years in law enforcement and proudly served and protected his community. Vernon was a "friend" to all he met and loved people, family and friends.
Those preceding him in death include his parents, William "Abe" and Jennie E. Martin, sisters, Juanita Ferguson, Virginia Ainsworth and Jackie Magee, father-in-law Howard Speir. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy Speir Martin, daughter, Misty Martin Hamil (Jamie), son, Vernon Webb (Kenya), mother-in-law, Bobbie Speir, stepdaughter Shana Long, grandchildren, Rylee Hamil, Kyle and Kaylee Webb, sisters, Shirley Hare (T. J.), Freddie Perkins (John Dee), Bobbie Thompson (the late Billy) and a host of nieces and nephews all who loved him very much.
Visitation will be 5-8pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram and again on Saturday, November 16th, 1pm until the 2pm funeral service in the chapel, with Rev. Josh Horner officiating. Interment will follow at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery in Taylorsville, MS.
"Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends." John 15:13.
The family would like to thank Specialty Hospice for the care given and the love and support shown by Jennifer Wilson and Jeffrey Speir. On line guest book available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019