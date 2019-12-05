|
Veronica Ross
Madison, Ms - Veronica Mounger Ross, 77, went to be with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on December 4, 2019. She was a devoted and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. Her deep love for the Lord was an inspiration to many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Veronica Robertson Mounger and William M. Mounger, her 16 month old daughter, Katherine Veronica Mounger Ross, her sisters Marjorie Mounger Nevels and Libby Mounger Roland, and her brother Henry Hartfield Mounger.
She is survived by her sons David Lewis Ross, Jr. (wife, Gene), Stewart Gerald Ross (wife, Caroline), daughter Julia Veronica Ross, grandchildren Sarah Katherine Ross Buteau (husband, McCray), John Luke Ross (fiancé, Attaleigh), Mackenzie Claire Mize, Warren Hiatt Ross, Kendall Avery Ross, and Chandler Hayes Goodwin. She is also survived by her brother, William D. Mounger (wife, Jan), sister-in-law Patsy Mounger, and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Veronica was born January, 26, 1942 in Jackson, MS and was a lifelong Jacksonian. She was a long time member of Christ United Methodist Church having served as leader of her church circle, U.M.W. Board and administrative board. She was also a member of the New Yorkers Sunday School class. Over the years she has belonged to the Jackson Cancer League, the Museum of Art Collectors Group, The Mustard Seed Auxiliary, The Symphony League, and was a volunteer coordinator for the Stewpot Food Pantry for 20 years. She was a lifelong Republican, having served as President of Hinds County Republican women and Secretary of The State Federation of Republican Women. She attended the University of Mississippi where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She was also a member of the Junior League of Jackson, the Debutante Club of Mississippi and supported The International Ballet Competition.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church from 1-2:30pm followed by a service at 2:30pm. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to be given to The Mustard Seed, Stewpot Ministries, and Christ United Methodist Church.
Please visit www.lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019