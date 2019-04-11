|
|
Veta Mae Rich
Las Vegas, NV - Veta Mae Rich nee Toole, 79, passed away on January 2, 2019, at a care home in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Parkinson's related dementia.
She is survived by her children and grandchildren; Karen Ann Walo (Bill) Katherine and Jacob of Las Vegas and Kevin Clay Rich (Ruthie) and Jericho, Sadie, and Keifer of Phoenix. Her brother, Eddie Toole (Karyn), cousins Ronald Polk (Ursula) and Billy Polk are residents of Jackson and Madison.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry F. Rich, and her parents Lawrence Edward and Doris Toole Sr., and her sister, Bobbie Sue Toole.
Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park South on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a local assisted living or care home.
Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for extended obituary and online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019