Vicki Ferrell
Washington, WV - Marie Victoria "Vicki" Taylor Ferrell died quietly at home February 20, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 5:00 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Belpre, OH. Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 at Washington United Methodist Church in Washington, WV. Interment will follow at Rockland Cemetery in Belpre.
She was born January 28, 1933 in New Orleans, Louisiana and grew up in Noxapater, Mississippi. She graduated from Noxapater High School in 1950 as Valedictorian, and was a graduate of Millsaps College in 1953.
She trained as a Medical Technologist at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia in 1953 -1954. She also met her future husband, John Emmett Ferrell, Jr in Atlanta and they were married January 1, 1956 at the Noxapater Baptist Church in Noxapater.
Vicki enjoyed a long career as a Medical Technologist serving in the labs of many hospitals throughout West Virginia: Webster Memorial in Webster Springs, WV; Ohio Valley Hospital in Steubenville, OH; Stevens Clinic in Welch, WV; WVU Hospital in Morgantown, WV,
Night Supervisor at Charleston Area Medical Center both at Memorial Division, and Women's & Children's Division, Charleston, WV; and Lab Chief at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV.
Her life was dedicated to helping others as she also served alongside her husband Jack as he served many churches in West Virginia, belonging and leading many women's groups, Sunday school classes and service groups in the Methodist Church. She played piano for
services, served dinners, wherever she was needed she did it and did it well. Her work in hospitals also gave her a special opportunity to comfort parishioners who were sick and under medical care.
She loved baking for church functions and was known for many years for her plates of cookies at Christmas time. One year in Kingwood she baked enough cookies to send out 75 plates of cookies to town residents.
She is survived by her husband, J.E. (Jack) Ferrell, Jr. of Belpre, OH, daughter Jane (Jeni) Barnett of Pikesville, MD, son John (Jay) Ferrell of Washington, WV. Also granddaughters Cynthia Chambers of Parkersburg, WV, Christine Ferrell of Belpre, Julie and John
Ferrell IV of Belpre and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father Homer Moody Taylor and mother Mary Sue Webb Taylor.
Condolences may be sent to: leavittfuneralhome.com or [email protected]
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 23, 2019