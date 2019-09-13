|
|
Vicki Gollotte Cobb
Jackson - Vicki Gollotte Cobb, age 62, of Jackson, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Vicki was born in Biloxi to Wilfred Elton Gollotte and Gwen Hand Gollotte. She grew up in Biloxi and graduated from Sacred Heart Girls High School. She moved to Jackson in the mid 80's where she and her husband, David, raised their family. She was a parishioner at St. Richard Catholic Church in Jackson and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Vicki was a fun-loving person who dedicated her life to her family, and will be remembered as a devoted wife, fantastic mom, loving caretaker, and friend to all. She enjoyed Mardi Gras activities every year, was a former Queen of Crew of Athena, and former member of Order of Billikins. She was an avid Ole Miss football fan, Saints fan, and keen to a game of Dominoes or Backgammon at any time.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Terence Cobb and her father.
She is survived by her children, Victor Terence Cobb of New Orleans, Wilfred Shafer Cobb of Saba, Dutch Caribbean, and Elizabeth Lee Cobb of Biloxi; her mother, Gwen Gollotte of Biloxi; and her siblings, Diane Gollotte Riemann (David) of Gulfport, and Wilfred Geoffrey Gollotte (Debby) of Biloxi.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Richard Catholic Church, Jackson, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Entombment will follow at Parkway Cemetery, Highland Colony Parkway.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019