Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home
3780 Highway 80 East
Pearl, MS 392084257
(601) 939-6110
Vicki Lynn Norton


1957 - 2019
Vicki Lynn Norton Obituary
Vicki Lynn Norton

Ackerman - Vicki Lynn Norton, 62, of Ackerman, MS, but long-time resident of Brandon, MS passed away on November 21, 2019 in Tupelo, MS.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home in Pearl, MS. Visitation will be held the same day from 9:30 - 11:00 am also at Baldwin-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow the funeral at First Baptist Church, Fannin immediately following the service.

Vicki was born in Jackson, MS on March 25, 1957. She graduated Murrah High School in 1975. Vicki was married for over twenty years to Gary Lee Norton until his passing in 2002.

Vicki worked as a Sales Associate for Polks Discount Drugs and Super D Discount Drugs for many years. Prior to that she held numerous positions at Jitney Jungle/Winn Dixie, including Scanning Coordinator and Baker. She enjoyed attending car shows and drag races around the southeast. She was also an avid Mississippi State University fan.

Vicki is survived by her daughter Tracy Craven (Anthony) and grandson William Jacob Craven of Starkville, MS.

Vicki is preceded in death by her husband Gary Lee Norton, parents Harvey and Evelyn Allene Shearer.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
