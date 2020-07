Or Copy this URL to Share

Victoria Ingram Perkins



Jackson - Victoria Ingram Perkins, 78, of Jackson, MS, passed away on July 24, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Daughter of the late Barbara and Elmer Ingram, she was born January 1, 1942, in Raymond, MS.



Victoria was a Registered Nurse, retiring in 2004 after 36 years of nursing at Central Mississippi Medical Center.



In accordance with COVIC 19 guidelines, visitation is Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Autumn Woods Memorial Garden.









