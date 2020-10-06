Victoria "Vicki" Masopust WynnBrandon, MS - Victoria "Vicki" Masopust Wynn, 73, passed away Mon. Oct. 5, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Visitation will be held on Thurs. Oct. 8, 2020 from 10am-10:45am at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 11am on Thurs. Oct. 8, 2020 at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Brandon, MS with burial to follow in the Crestview Memorial Gardens in Brandon, MS.Mrs. Wynn was born on June 28, 1947 in Chicago, IL to the late Raymond Carl Masopust and Martha Catherine Kratz Masopust. Mrs. Wynn was a member of Brandon Baptist Church in Brandon, MS.She is survived by her husband, Walter "Sonny" Wynn; son, Justin Cory Wynn (Jennifer); daughter, Ashley Wynn Byford (Josh) and two grandchildren, Joshua Max Byford and James Catherine Byford.