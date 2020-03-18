|
|
Vincent Ignatius Saia, Sr.
Winona - Vincent Ignatius Saia, Sr., 80, of Winona passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winona on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.
Vince is survived by his wife, Ann Weeks Saia of Winona; daughters, Theresa Wilcutt of Bartlett, TN, Sheila Saia of Ridgeland, Stephanie O'Guinn of Orangevale, CA, Christy Henderson of Flowood; son, Vince Saia, Jr., of Colliervile,TN; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020