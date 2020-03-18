Services
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona
113 Liberty Street
Winona, MS 38967
(662) 283-2121
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Winona, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Saia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent Ignatius Saia Sr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent Ignatius Saia Sr. Obituary
Vincent Ignatius Saia, Sr.

Winona - Vincent Ignatius Saia, Sr., 80, of Winona passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Winona on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Vince is survived by his wife, Ann Weeks Saia of Winona; daughters, Theresa Wilcutt of Bartlett, TN, Sheila Saia of Ridgeland, Stephanie O'Guinn of Orangevale, CA, Christy Henderson of Flowood; son, Vince Saia, Jr., of Colliervile,TN; eleven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oliver Funeral Home of Winona
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -