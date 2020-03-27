Services
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Falconi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Falconi


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Falconi Obituary
Vincent J. Falconi

Brandon - Vincent J. Falconi died peacefully on March 20, 2020 at his home in Brandon, MS. He was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania to James Paul and Estelle Falconi on June 21, 1951.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Patricia Falconi (infant) and Joyce Blaho.

Left to mourn are his wife Mary Connolly Falconi, children Jena Falconi of Brandon, Vincent Falconi of Jackson and David Falconi (Nikki) of Kosciusko, MS, grandson Axel and granddaughter Adeline, sister Patricia Sarosi of Columbus, Ohio as well as his much loved nieces, nephews and their families.

The family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Bigelow and her staff and all the doctors and staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of the University of Mississippi Medical Center for their exceptional care and caring for Vince as well as that to his family throughout his treatment.

Due to the current global virus circumstances, his memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Richard Catholic Church in Jackson, Mississippi at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Special Kids Ministry at Saint Richard Catholic Church, PO Box 16547, Jackson MS 39236.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sebrell Funeral Home
Download Now