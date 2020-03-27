|
|
Vincent J. Falconi
Brandon - Vincent J. Falconi died peacefully on March 20, 2020 at his home in Brandon, MS. He was born in Charleroi, Pennsylvania to James Paul and Estelle Falconi on June 21, 1951.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Patricia Falconi (infant) and Joyce Blaho.
Left to mourn are his wife Mary Connolly Falconi, children Jena Falconi of Brandon, Vincent Falconi of Jackson and David Falconi (Nikki) of Kosciusko, MS, grandson Axel and granddaughter Adeline, sister Patricia Sarosi of Columbus, Ohio as well as his much loved nieces, nephews and their families.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Bigelow and her staff and all the doctors and staff at the Bone Marrow Transplant Unit of the University of Mississippi Medical Center for their exceptional care and caring for Vince as well as that to his family throughout his treatment.
Due to the current global virus circumstances, his memorial Mass will be celebrated at Saint Richard Catholic Church in Jackson, Mississippi at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Special Kids Ministry at Saint Richard Catholic Church, PO Box 16547, Jackson MS 39236.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020