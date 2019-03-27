|
Violet Coppola White
Cumming, GA - A celebration of a long life, well-lived, for Violet Coppola White, who died March 5 at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, Georgia, will be held on March 30, 2019 at 10 o'clock at St. Mary's Basilica in Natchez, Mississippi. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Violet was born with a happy disposition on November 17, 1920 in Hamden, Connecticut to Catholic Italian immigrants, Eugenio and Rosa Maturo Coppola.
A 1942 graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy, Violet was a lifelong Huskies fan. While both were in the US Navy, she met her husband, Martin, in 1944. After a three-week courtship, they were married until his death, 58 years later.
She was an award-winning artist, embracing a variety of media. Her artistry and love shone through in her Italian cooking. She and Martin were ardent fans of Dixieland jazz, traveling to attend festivals in their retirement years. She loved Mardi Gras, so it seems fitting that she left this world on Fat Tuesday.
A 37-year resident of Pearl, Violet was a pharmacist with the Mississippi State Department of Health until she retired in the 1980s. She worked with cystic fibrosis patients, giving them attention and her beautiful smile with their prescriptions. She was a scout leader, an avid docent at the Mississippi Museum of Art and a volunteer reader for the visually impaired with Mississippi Public Broadcasting radio.
In 2006, Violet went to live with her daughter Jeanie and husband, Richard in Cumming. She enjoyed reading and drinking coffee on the screened-in-porch, listening to the sounds of nature and watching the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks. She was best buddies with the family dog, a Doberman.
Violet was predeceased by her parents, her stepfather, Harry Ardolino, her stepmother, Hulda Longard Coppola, brother Gene and his wife, Evelyn, and Martin.
Survivors include her three children, Sharon Richardson Barnett and husband Jim of Natchez; Jeanie Ray and husband Richard, and Marty White, all of Cumming, Georgia; her four grandchildren, Lara Richardson Brown and husband George of Natchez; Will Richardson and wife Dena of San Rafael, California; Marshall White of Appleton, Wisconsin, and Grant White of Austin, Texas; two great-grandsons, Liam and Ben Richardson of San Rafael; two step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 27, 2019