Services
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home
3580 Robinson Rd.
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-3666
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Farish Street Baptist Church
1931 - 2019
Violet Estelle Williams Obituary
Jackson - The family of Violet E. Williams (May 15, 1931 - October 27, 2019) announces her triumphant return to her Heavenly Father.

Join us to celebrate Violet's life for Family Hour at 5:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home and Homegoing at 12:00 pm, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Farish Street Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make contributions to Tougaloo College in honor of Violet Estelle Williams.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
