Virginia Ann Willard Smith
Ridgeland - Virginia Ann Willard Smith died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at The Arbors Nursing Home in Ridgeland, MS.
Virginia was born to Charlie B. and Ann Shealy Willard on September 24, 1931, in Utica, MS. She attended the Utica schools and one week after graduation married her high school sweet heart, Herbert Franklin Smith. After Junior joined the army, she drove by herself from Utica to the base in Georgia to visit him. After Junior finished his service duty, they settled in Vicksburg eventually building their first home on Carpenter Street in Utica. She worked as a bookkeeper at the bank and at the court house in Raymond, all while raising her family. After eleven years they were blessed with their only child, Jennifer Ruth. Many years later Jennifer presented them with her son James Michael Boles. Michael became a Marine and has given Virginia two great-grandchildren. Later Jennifer added step-children, Jennifer Cain Smith (Chip), Josh, and Kristen Cain. They added four great grand children. Virginia is also survived by five nieces and three nephews.
Virginia loved her church, First Baptist of Utica, and when she lost Junior her church family became a great comfort for her.
The family wishes to thank all her friends, most she went to school with and enjoyed so much. Their weekly appointments to the hair salon and later lunch with them was the highlight of the week.
Visitation on Wednesday, May 22, at Utica Baptist Church will begin at 10:00 am; with service to follow at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Rocky Henriques. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019