Services
Glenwood Funeral Home
341 Main St
Utica, MS 39175
(601) 885-8830
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Utica Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Utica Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ann Willard Smith


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Ann Willard Smith Obituary
Virginia Ann Willard Smith

Ridgeland - Virginia Ann Willard Smith died on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at The Arbors Nursing Home in Ridgeland, MS.

Virginia was born to Charlie B. and Ann Shealy Willard on September 24, 1931, in Utica, MS. She attended the Utica schools and one week after graduation married her high school sweet heart, Herbert Franklin Smith. After Junior joined the army, she drove by herself from Utica to the base in Georgia to visit him. After Junior finished his service duty, they settled in Vicksburg eventually building their first home on Carpenter Street in Utica. She worked as a bookkeeper at the bank and at the court house in Raymond, all while raising her family. After eleven years they were blessed with their only child, Jennifer Ruth. Many years later Jennifer presented them with her son James Michael Boles. Michael became a Marine and has given Virginia two great-grandchildren. Later Jennifer added step-children, Jennifer Cain Smith (Chip), Josh, and Kristen Cain. They added four great grand children. Virginia is also survived by five nieces and three nephews.

Virginia loved her church, First Baptist of Utica, and when she lost Junior her church family became a great comfort for her.

The family wishes to thank all her friends, most she went to school with and enjoyed so much. Their weekly appointments to the hair salon and later lunch with them was the highlight of the week.

Visitation on Wednesday, May 22, at Utica Baptist Church will begin at 10:00 am; with service to follow at 11:00 am officiated by Rev. Rocky Henriques. Burial will follow in Utica Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now