Virginia Blair Monroe Gaither
Jackson - Virginia (Blair) Monroe Gaither died peacefully from congestive heart failure on August 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Born October 12, 1931 in Trenton, New Jersey to Florence Holst and Charles Edmund Monroe. Raised in the Northeast, Virginia attended Wheaton College and received her degree from Boston University.
In 1956, she married Anthony Bellantoni (1934-1970) and eventually moved to Murfreesboro, TN, where they operated the original Donut Cottage with her parents. After the death of her husband Anthony, Virginia married Wade Gaither (1932-1983). Virginia lived in Murfreesboro for 42 years, where she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, a Regent of Oaklands House Museum, and served as President of Woman's Club, Hospital Volunteers, and Craddock Study Club. She moved to Jackson, Mississippi in 2001, where she was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and the Pleiades Literary Club.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Charles and Florence Monroe; husbands Anthony Bellantoni and Elmer Wade Gaither; and daughter Diane Virginia Bellantoni. Survived by her children Melissa Gaither Bofill (husband James Bofill), David Gaither (wife Stacy Gaither), Jeffrey Bellantoni (wife Kimberly Westad); and her grandchildren Bryan Bofill, Rebecca Bofill, Carmen Bofill-Brock (husband Houston Brock), and Kenlee Carlton.
Donations may be made in memory of Virginia Gaither to: (https://www.stjude.org/donate) or donate by phone: (800) 805-5856.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 4, 2019