Virginia Kennedy Robbins Pace
Clinton - Virginia Kennedy Robbins Pace, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Clinton.
Mrs. Pace was born on November16, 1935 in Harperville, MS. She worked for the MS Department of Health. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, fishing, reading and traveling.
She is preceded in death by her father, James Stanley Robbins, mother, Linda Simmons Robbins and brother, Bryan Thomas Robbins.
Mrs. Pace is survived by her husband, Otto Pace, Jr.; children, Dr. Robert C. Robbins, Teresa Pace Ross, Otto "Bud" Pace, III (Jennifer); grandchildren, Robert Clayton Robbins, Jr, Craig Osborne Robbins, , Rebecca Ross Estes (Eric), Taylor Ross, Brannon Ross, Benjamin Pace (Sara); great grandchild, Barrett Pace and caring friend, Genette Tate
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.