Virginia Kennedy Robbins Pace
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Kennedy Robbins Pace

Clinton - Virginia Kennedy Robbins Pace, 84, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Clinton.

Mrs. Pace was born on November16, 1935 in Harperville, MS. She worked for the MS Department of Health. She enjoyed crocheting, cross stitching, fishing, reading and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Stanley Robbins, mother, Linda Simmons Robbins and brother, Bryan Thomas Robbins.

Mrs. Pace is survived by her husband, Otto Pace, Jr.; children, Dr. Robert C. Robbins, Teresa Pace Ross, Otto "Bud" Pace, III (Jennifer); grandchildren, Robert Clayton Robbins, Jr, Craig Osborne Robbins, , Rebecca Ross Estes (Eric), Taylor Ross, Brannon Ross, Benjamin Pace (Sara); great grandchild, Barrett Pace and caring friend, Genette Tate

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved