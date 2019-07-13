|
|
Virginia Miller Brickell
Indianola - Funeral services for Virginia Miller Brickell, 90, of Indianola, MS will be at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Chapel of First United Methodist Church in Indianola, MS with the Reverend Trey Skaggs officiating. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at South Sunflower County Hospital in Indianola, MS. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.
She was born on October 12, 1928 in Yazoo City, MS to Mary Agnes Johnson Brickell and Earl Caldwell Brickell.
Virginia was a graduate of Indianola High School and of Mississippi State College for Women (MUW). She was a former teacher and for many years was the home economist for Mississippi Power and Light, now Entergy Mississippi. She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Indianola and the Swartz-Ward Sunday School Class. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and faithfully enjoyed serving the Rotary Club for many years. She also found great joy in following and supporting Mississippi State University athletics with her lifelong friend, Georgia Ann McPherson.
Virginia was an avid genealogist and was a member of the David Holmes Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (Regent 1986-1988), the Gov. Thomas Welles Chapter of the Colonial Dames XVII Century, Colonial Dames of America, the Wingfield Society and The Order of the First Families of Mississippi. She served the MSSDAR State Board of Management as Recording Secretary, three year term, and later as First Vice Regent. She also served as Vice Chairman for the Rosalie Governing Board. She served as Registrar General for The Order of the First Families of Mississippi from 2005 until 2018 and was presented with the Award of Meritorious Leadership in Mississippi History and Genealogy in 2013. Virginia is a descendant of three early Yazoo County families, Henry Clark, Henry Johnston and Wylie Leflore Johnson.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Agnes Brickell Hussey, and her nephew, Benjamin Hussey. She is survived by her Barbour and Fouche cousins of Yazoo County and her Johnson cousins of Indiana. Special thanks are extended to her devoted friend and caregiver, Marilyn Martin.
Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 86, Indianola, MS 38751.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 13, 2019