Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott and Lee Funeral Home
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Ott and Lee Funeral Home
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Ott and Lee Funeral Home
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS
View Map
Virginia Ruth Guthrie

Virginia Ruth Guthrie Obituary
Virginia Ruth Guthrie

Pearl - Virginia Ruth Guthrie, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services will be at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Joe Thrasher officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Thursday, February, 6, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Jaco and Ruth Presley Tittle; granddaughter, Torrey Bell; and brother, Thomas Tittle. She was an Executive Administrator at Mississippi State Hospital, Whitfield where she retired from and she worked at Dickey's Shirt Factory for 17 years.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harless Guthrie; children, Johnny Guthrie (Rochelle), Delayne Guthrie (Alicia), Timothy Guthrie (Jennifer), Jason Guthrie, and Jennifer Lynn Tutor (Danny); 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
