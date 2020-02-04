|
Virginia Ruth Guthrie
Pearl - Virginia Ruth Guthrie, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home.
Funeral Services will be at Ott and Lee Funeral Home, Brandon on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Joe Thrasher officiating. Interment will follow in Crestview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and again on Thursday, February, 6, 2020 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton Jaco and Ruth Presley Tittle; granddaughter, Torrey Bell; and brother, Thomas Tittle. She was an Executive Administrator at Mississippi State Hospital, Whitfield where she retired from and she worked at Dickey's Shirt Factory for 17 years.
Virginia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Harless Guthrie; children, Johnny Guthrie (Rochelle), Delayne Guthrie (Alicia), Timothy Guthrie (Jennifer), Jason Guthrie, and Jennifer Lynn Tutor (Danny); 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
