|
|
Virginia Vanderberry McGrane
Jackson - Virginia McGrane died on December 9, 2019 at Compere's Nursing Home in Jackson after a long illness. She was 76. A memorial service will be held at Briarwood United Methodist Church Saturday March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a family graveside gathering at Edwards Cemetery.
Virginia was born on May 11, 1943, to Mary Laura Field Vanderberry and William (Bill) Edgar Vanderberry in Greenville. She is survived by her son, Bill McGrane of Mobile, and three brothers --- William Vanderberry of Brandon, David (Cindy) Vanderberry of Vicksburg and Paul Vanderberry of Jackson.
She graduated from Raymond High School and attended nursing school at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Vicksburg and Hinds Junior College School of Nursing where she earned an associate degree in nursing She became certified as a registered nurse and was employed as an RN at Hinds General Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center for more than 45 years.
Ms. McGrane was a member of Briarwood United Methodist Church in Jackson and volunteer for Mississippi Council of the Blind, an active member of the Byram Lion's Club where she volunteered for many programs for the blind, including organizing and administering a descriptive listening program for the blind at New Stage Theatre in Jackson. She was also an avid quilter and sewing club enthusiast for many years.
The family would like to acknowledge Carla Townsend for her friendship and unwavering loving support throughout the several years of Virginia's last illness and declining health. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Briarwood United Methodist Church, 320 Briarwood Drive Jackson, MS 39206, or to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020