Vista Theresa "Boots" Packer
Pearl - Vista Theresa "Boots" Packer, 89, of Pearl, Mississippi, died Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at MS Care Center of Raleigh in Raleigh, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, January 14, 1930, in Jackson, Mississippi.
A Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery in Jackson, MS. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342.
Ms. Packer worked in the oil industry for over 20 years, then started her own business as an Administrative Assistant until age 88. She enjoyed cooking and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy B. Packer; father, Louis Herman Walker; mother, Frances Vista Walker.
Survivors include her brother, L.H. Walker, Jr. (Connie); nephew, Kerry Walker (Glenda); nieces Diana Sharpe (Scott), and Debra Hartsock (Matt).
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 14, 2019