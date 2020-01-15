|
Vivian Sullivan
Byram - Vivian Hammack Sullivan went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was 82 and a lifelong resident of Byram, MS. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5:00—7:00 p.m. at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram and again Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11:00 a.m.
After graduating from Byram High School, Mrs. Sullivan worked at General Electric Plant in Jackson, MS. She also helped her husband at their family business, Controlled Air Comfort. She enjoyed league bowling and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Byram. She served through all the chairs of the Forest Hill Order of the Eastern Star, including holding the title of Worthy Matron, and was president of the Women's Auxillary of Mississippi State Plumbing, Heating, and Air Condition Association.
She is preceeded in death by her parents, Prince Hammack and Hattie Knight Hammack; three brothers; two sisters; and her children, Cindy Sullivan Moore and Gregory Louis Sullivan. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Billy L. Sullivan; grand-daughter, Amber (Jonathan) Kinnard; great-granddaughter, Vivian; and great-grandsons, Patrick and Preston.
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020