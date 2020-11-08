1/
Wallace Clyde "Sonny" Worthey Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace Clyde "Sonny" Worthey, Jr.

Ridgeland - Wallace Clyde (Sonny) Worthey, Jr., 79 of Ridgeland, MS passed away on November 6, 2020 after a brief illness.

He was born February 6, 1941, the son of the late Louise Booth and Wallace C. Worthey, Sr.

He is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Worthey (Joseph) Guess of Pickens whom he affectionately called "Sister", nieces, Cheryl (Steve) Caldwell of Madison, and Karen Post of Forest, a great niece, Elizabeth (Clayton) Dugan of Mountain Brook, AL, a great nephew, Bryan (Amy) Nelms of Madison, three great-grandnieces, two great-grandnephews and many cousins. He is also survived by longtime friend, Mary Lockhart of Jackson.

He graduated from Delta State with a degree in accounting which would serve him well in his career with the 183rd Aeromechanical Evacuation Flight (Air Evac) Mississippi Air National Guard unit in Jackson. His military career began in November 1964 and lasted until his retirement in February 2001 reaching the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

He loved the Lord and listening to Charles Stanley proclaim the Word. He loved his family and friends and never missed an opportunity to start a conversation. His passion was traveling with one of his most cherished itineraries being a cruise on the QEII with his mother and sister. He always joked with his friends and family, but also did not mind when one came his way. He was an authority on good food with homemade chocolate pie and Blue Bell ice cream topping the list, making sure to let you know when anything you took him to eat was not quite up to his standards.

His list of friends grew several years ago when he moved to The Waterford in Ridgeland. The staff and residents were very dear to him and some of his most cherished memories came from relationships built while there. He also enjoyed attending the worship services and other activities provided for the residents.

Visitation will be held November 11, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS with a memorial service immediately following at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.

To share a message or memory, please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved