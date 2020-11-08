Wallace Clyde "Sonny" Worthey, Jr.
Ridgeland - Wallace Clyde (Sonny) Worthey, Jr., 79 of Ridgeland, MS passed away on November 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born February 6, 1941, the son of the late Louise Booth and Wallace C. Worthey, Sr.
He is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Worthey (Joseph) Guess of Pickens whom he affectionately called "Sister", nieces, Cheryl (Steve) Caldwell of Madison, and Karen Post of Forest, a great niece, Elizabeth (Clayton) Dugan of Mountain Brook, AL, a great nephew, Bryan (Amy) Nelms of Madison, three great-grandnieces, two great-grandnephews and many cousins. He is also survived by longtime friend, Mary Lockhart of Jackson.
He graduated from Delta State with a degree in accounting which would serve him well in his career with the 183rd Aeromechanical Evacuation Flight (Air Evac) Mississippi Air National Guard unit in Jackson. His military career began in November 1964 and lasted until his retirement in February 2001 reaching the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.
He loved the Lord and listening to Charles Stanley proclaim the Word. He loved his family and friends and never missed an opportunity to start a conversation. His passion was traveling with one of his most cherished itineraries being a cruise on the QEII with his mother and sister. He always joked with his friends and family, but also did not mind when one came his way. He was an authority on good food with homemade chocolate pie and Blue Bell ice cream topping the list, making sure to let you know when anything you took him to eat was not quite up to his standards.
His list of friends grew several years ago when he moved to The Waterford in Ridgeland. The staff and residents were very dear to him and some of his most cherished memories came from relationships built while there. He also enjoyed attending the worship services and other activities provided for the residents.
Visitation will be held November 11, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home, 1161 Highland Colony Parkway, Ridgeland, MS with a memorial service immediately following at 3:00. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude at www.stjude.org
