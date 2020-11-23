1/
Wallace Parr
1922 - 2020
Wallace Parr

Yazoo City - Wallace Sylvester Parr, 98, of Yazoo City passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 at The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center - Yazoo. He was retired from Mississippi Steel and Iron , and a Cattle Farmer. He was also a member of Castle's Chapel Methodist Protestant Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Celeste Ketchum Parr, son; Craig Arthur Parr of Yazoo City, daughters; Juneria Teresa Berges of Coppell, TX, and Cynthia Ann Simons of Brandon, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wallace was preceded in death by his parents Arthur Thomas "A. T."and Jessie McCraw Parr, son; Kevin Mitchell Parr, sisters; Kaye Haley, Ann Slater, Louise Martinez, Myrtie Travis, and Lee Flint, brothers; Richard Miller Parr and Edward Earl Parr.

Services will be conducted Friday November 27th with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. followed by services at Stricklin King Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. Rev. Steven "Bubba" Carter will officiate. Internment will follow in Fletcher's Chapel Cemetery.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
