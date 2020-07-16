Walter Bryghte Godbold, Jr.
Jackson - "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8
We frequently hear that the world is poorer in the face of someone's death. Let it instead be said that the world is a far better place because of Walter Bryghte Godbold, for the good he did is the kind of good that endures. He lived, breathed, and walked in joy and the people he encountered felt it deeply. There was something about the man, something abiding and strong. His mere presence was life giving to those around him. Hear the words of one who knew him well: "We see God through the lives of other people. To know Walter Godbold was to see the face of God."
To view full obituary, please, go to www.SebrellFuneralHome.com