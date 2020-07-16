1/1
Walter Bryghte Godbold Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Bryghte Godbold, Jr.

Jackson - "Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." Matthew 5:8

We frequently hear that the world is poorer in the face of someone's death. Let it instead be said that the world is a far better place because of Walter Bryghte Godbold, for the good he did is the kind of good that endures. He lived, breathed, and walked in joy and the people he encountered felt it deeply. There was something about the man, something abiding and strong. His mere presence was life giving to those around him. Hear the words of one who knew him well: "We see God through the lives of other people. To know Walter Godbold was to see the face of God."

To view full obituary, please, go to www.SebrellFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sebrell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved