Walter Hilton Blalock
Brandon, MS - Walter Hilton Blalock Jr, of Brandon, MS, passed away at St. Dominic's on December 16, 2019.
Walter is survived by his wife, Donna, of 47 years, sons Jim Blalock, Spencer Blalock (Holley), Jared Blalock (Stacy) and his daughters, Ginger McKee (Irl) and Heather Green (David), sisters Brenda Mudgett (Don) and Patricia Weathers (Glenn), 14 grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Estelle Blalock, and his brother in law Walter Fridge Weathers.
Walter, or Jim as his family called him, loved music, barbershop quartet, theatre, Pearl Pirate football and BYU football. He worked his entire career at MS Vocational Rehabilitation Services where he was the director of Independent Living Services. His job put him in a position to advocate and help those who disability affected. He was the embodiment of Christlike service in his job and his church. He had the opportunity through his career to affect thousands of people's lives in the state of Mississippi as he helped them navigate successful independence and life despite disability. There could be no greater example of succeeding despite physical obstacles.
He spent his free time enjoying serving in his church, music, theatre, movies, reading and love of a good dad joke. He was an excellent story teller but a more incredible listener. He was an honest man who accepted everyone and loved without question. He was Christlike and loved to volunteer and give in any way he could. He served in many callings through his church including seven years as a bishop. He volunteered much of his time through leadership to different organizations throughout the area including Pearl Touchdown Club, MS Barbershop quartet association, and Independent Living Council for MS.
A special thank you to the people at St. Dominic's, Methodist Rehab and Baptist Hospital for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Ott and Lee Funeral home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:30 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Brandon, MS. Funeral services for Walter will be Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 am in the same location. A memorial service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Liberty, MS at 3:00 pm with internment following at Blalock Family Cemetery in Liberty, MS. In lieu of flowers, Dad would appreciate you giving in his name to one of your favorite organizations or one of his: www.care.org, or www.donate.familysearch.org/familysearch
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019