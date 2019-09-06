|
Walter Julian Thomas
Jackson - Walter Julian Thomas, 98, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away peacefully to his Heavenly Father on September 1, 2019. Julian was born to the late Walter and Florence Thomas on August 15, 1921, in Neshoba County, Philadelphia, Mississippi. Julian grew up in Madden, Mississippi and graduated from Madden High School before enlisting in the Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Julian was a part of the Greatest Generation, young men who willingly served their country to help save the world from tyranny during World War II.
After the war, Julian returned to civilian life and married Bobbie Ruth Moore, who was also from Neshoba County (Edinburg, Mississippi). Together, Julian and Bobbie reared four children, all of whom survive him. Bobbie predeceased Julian in July 2003. Their children are J. Dewayne (Linda) Thomas, Jackson, Mississippi; Regina Thomas, Clinton, Mississippi; Gaynell Thomas (Tom) Lee, Raymond, Mississippi; and Jerry Lynn (Nicole) Thomas, Madison, Mississippi.
Julian was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren: Ryan Dewayne Thomas (who predeceased him on September 6, 2003), David Thomas, Suzanne (Bodie) Cooper, Marie (Kenny) Black, Jordan Lee, and Adrienne Lee. Julian was also the proud great-grandfather of: Georgia Grace Cooper, Blane Cooper, Luke Pevey, and Shiloh Pevey. Julian's brothers, William Thomas and Oren Thomas, as well as his sisters, Celestia Thomas, Eolia Thomas Boothe, Mary Etta Thomas Williams, and Alma Thomas Bowers predeceased him.
After World Word II, Julian started a small farming business in Neshoba County, Mississippi. In the sixties, Julian began work for Corkern Construction Company in Jackson, Mississippi. At that time, Julian moved with his family to Jackson, Mississippi. Julian remained in the construction business in various capacities, as well as owning his own business, until he retired in the mid-1980s.
Julian was a member of Daniel Memorial Baptist Church and was dedicated to his church family and community. Julian fought the good fight all of his life. He loved his family, friends and all people. Julian indeed had a long, full and blessed life.
Julian's family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all health care providers at Baptist Medical Center, Gentiva Home Care, Merit Health/Wound Care Center, MS State Veteran's Home, VA Hospital, and Wisteria Gardens Rehab for the care of Julian. Particular gratitude is due to Dr. James Russell Rooks and Dr. James David Polk for the wonderful care they provided Julian. This multitude of healthcare workers and physicians allowed Julian to continue to enjoy the last years of his life at his home.
Visitation will be on the 9th day of September 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Funeral Home, 6011 Clinton Boulevard, Jackson, MS, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., followed by interment in Lakewood Memorial Park.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019