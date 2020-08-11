Walter Lee Blue, Jr.



Jackson - Walter Lee Blue Jr, 88, of Jackson, Mississippi, passed away on August 7, 2020. He is survived by his children, Adriann (Randy), James and Audra (Robin). There will be a visitation at Lakeover Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Private Graveside services to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at New Birth Church Cemetery, Ridgeland, Mississippi.



Masks and social distance guidelines are required for visitation and graveside service.









