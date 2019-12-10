|
Walter Luther Dickerson, Jr.
Jackson - Walter Luther Dickerson Jr lived a long and fruitful life of 97 years. Walter was born in Sallis, MS on September 22, 1922, and died at his home in Jackson, MS on December 10, 2019. His parents were Walter L. Sr and Blanche Donald Dickerson.
Walter was one of the "greatest generation", serving in the US Army in World War II with the 2nd Infantry in France, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Norway. He fought in the Belgium Bulge Engagement (Battle of the Bulge) and earned three battle stars. After the war Walter attended Mississippi State University and graduated in 1948. He worked for the Farmers Home Administration, a division of the Department of Agriculture, in Aberdeen, Ackerman, Greenwood and Jackson, retiring after 30 years.
While in college Walter met Joy Carter on the bus between Starkville and Columbus, where Joy was a student at MSCW. It was love at first sight. They were married in 1947 and had 4 children, Dick (Walter III), Donna Seale, Melanie O'Reilly and Stephen. His beloved Joy passed away in 1978 after a courageous battle with cancer, and Walter never remarried.
Walter was past president of the Rotary Club of Greenwood and a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and a Mason. He also served as a deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Jackson.
Walter was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joy; his children, Melanie D. O'Reilly and Stephen C. Dickerson; son-in-law, Joe Seale; granddaughter, Joy Seale; and siblings, Mattie Morse, Joe Frank Dickerson, Edward Dickerson and Lavelle Duke. He is survived by his children, Dick Dickerson (Claire) of Oxford and Donna D. Seale of Alpharetta, GA; grandchildren, Carter Dickerson (Mandy) of Fort Mitchell, KY, Hunter Dickerson of Jackson, Ashley Seale of Louisville, KY, Leah Gant of Jackson and Olivia O. Killebrew (Ben) of Yazoo City; great grandchildren, Walter, Hayden, Violet, Wyatt Claire, Phelps, Greer, Hannah, Heather and Randi; and sister Elsie Fail of Gulfport.
The family is very thankful to Cindy Yelverton and all the caregivers at Sitters, LLC, especially Bunny Merritt, Susan, Stephanie and Reshina who were so kind and helpful the last 2 years and also to Hannah Clark with Sta-Home Hospice.
Visitation will be held at Trinity Presbyterian on Thursday, December 12 from 11:00 - 1:00, followed by a graveside service at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko. Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 5301 Old Canton Road, Jackson, MS 39211.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019