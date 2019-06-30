Services
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 853-7696
Madison - Walter (Reg) Massey, age 82, passed away June 21, 2019, in Madison, MS.

A private family graveside service was held at Parkway Funeral Home in Ridgeland, MS, at 2:00 p.m., June 24. After graduating from Mississippi State University, he went to work for Chicago Mill and Lumber Company in Helena, AR, later transferring to Greenville, MS. He worked with the departments of accounting and insurance, retiring as chief financial officer in 2009. Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Madison, MS.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Donna S. Massey; his children, Alan Curtis Massey of Indianapolis, IN; Walt R. Massey, Jr. (Bella), of Dallas, TX; and Sandra Massey Buckley (Bryan), of Madison, MS; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Carole Massey Splawn.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Madison, 2100 Main Street, Madison, MS, or a charitable organization of your choice.

His family praises God for His infinite grace, for our joy and peace, and for eternal life through Jesus Christ.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 30, 2019
